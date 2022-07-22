Folding Bicycles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Folding Bicycles in global, including the following market information:
Global Folding Bicycles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Folding Bicycles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Folding Bicycles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Folding Bicycles market was valued at 154060 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 190780 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
20 Inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Folding Bicycles include Giant Bicycle, Dahon, A-bike, GOGOBIKE, Montague Bike, Brompton Bicycle, Helix, Bike Friday and Birdy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Folding Bicycles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Folding Bicycles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Folding Bicycles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
20 Inch
24 Inch
26 Inch
Other Size
Global Folding Bicycles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Folding Bicycles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Men
Women
Chidren
Global Folding Bicycles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Folding Bicycles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Folding Bicycles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Folding Bicycles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Folding Bicycles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Folding Bicycles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Giant Bicycle
Dahon
A-bike
GOGOBIKE
Montague Bike
Brompton Bicycle
Helix
Bike Friday
Birdy
Phoenix Bike
FOREVER Bicycle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Folding Bicycles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Folding Bicycles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Folding Bicycles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Folding Bicycles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Folding Bicycles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Folding Bicycles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Folding Bicycles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Folding Bicycles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Folding Bicycles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Folding Bicycles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Folding Bicycles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Folding Bicycles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Folding Bicycles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Bicycles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Folding Bicycles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Bicycles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Folding Bicycles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
