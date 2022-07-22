Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Receiver Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices include Merry, Goertek, Foster, BSE, AAC, Hosiden, Dover, Knowles and Netronix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Receiver

Speaker

Micro MIC

MEMS MIC

Global Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Phone

Computer

Other

Global Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Micro Electronic Acoustic Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merry

Goertek

Foster

BSE

AAC

Hosiden

Dover

Knowles

Netronix

Plantronics

Sonion

Newjialian

STAR MICRONICS

Yucheng Electronic

Bujeon

CRESYN

NXP Sound

Fortune Grand Technology

Panasonic Electronic Devices

Bluecom

Kingstate

Shandong Gettop Acoustic

RightTechnology

