IR (Infrared) Camera Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of IR (Infrared) Camera in global, including the following market information:

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five IR (Infrared) Camera companies in 2021 (%)

The global IR (Infrared) Camera market was valued at 3842.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5936.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Germanium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IR (Infrared) Camera include Samsung Techwin (South Korea), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Fluke Corp, Seek Thermal Inc., Raytheon Company, Testo AG., Current Corporation and Zhejiang ULIRvision Technology Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IR (Infrared) Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Germanium

Silicon

Zinc Selenide

Sapphire

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military & Defense

Industrial

Commercial

Medical Imaging

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IR (Infrared) Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IR (Infrared) Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IR (Infrared) Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies IR (Infrared) Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung Techwin (South Korea)

FLIR Systems (U.S.)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

Fluke Corp

Seek Thermal Inc.

Raytheon Company

Testo AG.

Current Corporation

Zhejiang ULIRvision Technology Co., Ltd

DRS Technologies Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd (IRISYS)

Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd

E.D. Bullard Company

Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd

L-3 Communications Infrared Products

Pelco Corporation

