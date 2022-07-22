Enterprise File Sync And Share Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise File Sync And Share Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Enterprise File Sync And Share Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Enterprise File Sync And Share Software market was valued at 5587.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Enterprise File Sync And Share Software include Citrix, Egnyte, Dropbox, Syncplicity, Acronis, Box Enterprise, eFolder, WatchDox Ltd and Tresorit and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Enterprise File Sync And Share Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Enterprise File Sync And Share Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enterprise File Sync And Share Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Global Enterprise File Sync And Share Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enterprise File Sync And Share Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Enterprise File Sync And Share Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Enterprise File Sync And Share Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Enterprise File Sync And Share Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Enterprise File Sync And Share Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Citrix

Egnyte

Dropbox

Syncplicity

Acronis

Box Enterprise

eFolder

WatchDox Ltd

Tresorit

Google

