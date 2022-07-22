Admissions Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Admissions Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Admissions Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Admissions Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Admissions Software include Ellucian Higher Education, TADS, Snowman Software, AlaQuest International, Veracross, Technolutions, Embark, Unit4 and Jenzabar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Admissions Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Admissions Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Admissions Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Global Admissions Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Admissions Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Global Admissions Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Admissions Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Admissions Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Admissions Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ellucian Higher Education
TADS
Snowman Software
AlaQuest International
Veracross
Technolutions
Embark
Unit4
Jenzabar
SevenM Technologies
Admittor
Symplicity
Finalsite
Principle Data Systems
DecisionDesk
Siri Innovations
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Admissions Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Admissions Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Admissions Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Admissions Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Admissions Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Admissions Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Admissions Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Admissions Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Admissions Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Admissions Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Admissions Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Admissions Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Admissions Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Admissions S
