Black Haircare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Black Haircare in Global, including the following market information:
Global Black Haircare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Black Haircare market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fake hair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Black Haircare include Lor?al, P&G, Est?e Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, Shiseido, Unilever, Beiersdorf, Lvmh and Kao, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Black Haircare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Black Haircare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Black Haircare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fake hair
Shampoo
Conditioner
Hair dye
Other
Global Black Haircare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Black Haircare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial Use
Global Black Haircare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Black Haircare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Black Haircare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Black Haircare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lor?al
P&G
Est?e Lauder
Johnson & Johnson
Shiseido
Unilever
Beiersdorf
Lvmh
Kao
Avon
Revlon
Coty
Henkel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Black Haircare Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Black Haircare Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Black Haircare Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Black Haircare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Black Haircare Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Black Haircare Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Black Haircare Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Black Haircare Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Black Haircare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Black Haircare Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Black Haircare Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Black Haircare Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Black Haircare Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Black Haircare Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fake hair
