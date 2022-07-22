Angolan Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

Summary

Angolan Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025 report provides the market size forecast and the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next five years. The report covers the industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants.

Angola?s military and security expenditure, which stands at US$1.1 billion in 2020, declined at a negative CAGR of 20.83% during the historic period. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the halt in oil exploration in the country which results in declining GDP of the country. Over the forecast period, the defense budget is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.06% to reach US$1.3 billion in 2025.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Angolan defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Angolan defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the India's defense industry during 2021-2025, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country?s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Angolan defense industry.

