Flea and Tick Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flea and Tick Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Flea and Tick Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flea and Tick Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Flea and Tick Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flea and Tick Products market was valued at 5851.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9416.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oral Pill Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flea and Tick Products include Merck Animal Health, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly, Virbac, Ceva Sante Animale, Sergeant's Pet Care Products, Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Ecto Development Corporation and Wellmark International, Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flea and Tick Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flea and Tick Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flea and Tick Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oral Pill

Spray

Spot On

Powder

Shampoo

Collar

Others

Global Flea and Tick Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flea and Tick Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vet Stores

Mass Merchandise

Pet Superstore

Online Channel

Global Flea and Tick Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flea and Tick Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flea and Tick Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flea and Tick Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flea and Tick Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Flea and Tick Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck Animal Health

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly

Virbac

Ceva Sante Animale

Sergeant's Pet Care Products, Inc.

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Ecto Development Corporation

Wellmark International, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flea and Tick Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flea and Tick Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flea and Tick Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flea and Tick Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flea and Tick Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flea and Tick Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flea and Tick Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flea and Tick Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flea and Tick Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flea and Tick Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flea and Tick Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flea and Tick Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flea and Tick Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flea and Tick Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flea and Tick Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flea and Tick Products Companies

4 Sights by Product

