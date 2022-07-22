Flea and Tick Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flea and Tick Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Flea and Tick Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flea and Tick Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Flea and Tick Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flea and Tick Products market was valued at 5851.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9416.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oral Pill Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flea and Tick Products include Merck Animal Health, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly, Virbac, Ceva Sante Animale, Sergeant's Pet Care Products, Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Ecto Development Corporation and Wellmark International, Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flea and Tick Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flea and Tick Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flea and Tick Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oral Pill
Spray
Spot On
Powder
Shampoo
Collar
Others
Global Flea and Tick Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flea and Tick Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vet Stores
Mass Merchandise
Pet Superstore
Online Channel
Global Flea and Tick Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flea and Tick Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flea and Tick Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flea and Tick Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flea and Tick Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Flea and Tick Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck Animal Health
Bayer AG
Eli Lilly
Virbac
Ceva Sante Animale
Sergeant's Pet Care Products, Inc.
The Hartz Mountain Corporation
Ecto Development Corporation
Wellmark International, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flea and Tick Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flea and Tick Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flea and Tick Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flea and Tick Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flea and Tick Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flea and Tick Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flea and Tick Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flea and Tick Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flea and Tick Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flea and Tick Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flea and Tick Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flea and Tick Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flea and Tick Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flea and Tick Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flea and Tick Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flea and Tick Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
