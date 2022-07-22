Global K12 Online Tutoring Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

K12 Online Tutoring market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global K12 Online Tutoring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Pre-Kindergarten

Kindergarten

Primary School

Junior High School

High School

Segment by Application

STEM Courses

Language Courses

Other Courses

By Company

Omega Learning Center

The Tutoring Center

GradePower Learning

Huntington Learning Centers

JEI Learning Centers

Sylvan Learning

Tutor Doctor

Mathnasium Learning Centers

Eye Level Learning

Kumon

Neworiental

Tomorrow Advancing Life

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global K12 Online Tutoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Pre-Kindergarten

1.2.3 Kindergarten

1.2.4 Primary School

1.2.5 Junior High School

1.2.6 High School

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global K12 Online Tutoring Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 STEM Courses

1.3.3 Language Courses

1.3.4 Other Courses

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global K12 Online Tutoring Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 K12 Online Tutoring Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 K12 Online Tutoring Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 K12 Online Tutoring Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 K12 Online Tutoring Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 K12 Online Tutoring Market Dynamics

2.3.1 K12 Online Tutoring Industry Trends

2.3.2 K12 Online Tutoring Market Drivers

2.3.3 K12 Online Tutoring Market Challenges

2.3.4 K12 Online Tutoring Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top K12 Online Tutoring Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top K12 Online Tutoring Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global K12 Online Tutoring Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)



