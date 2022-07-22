China's Defense Budget Analysis (FY 2020), Competitive Landscape and Forecasts

Summary

China's Defense Budget Analysis (FY 2020), Competitive Landscape and Forecasts report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

The Chinese defense budget valued US$186.7 billion in 2020. The country plans to increase its defense expenditure with significant and steady investments in defense procurements to modernize the People's Liberation Army by 2035. Some of current key defense procurements for 2020 are the Y-20 transport aircrafts with an allocated budget of US$2.24 billion and the construction of two Indigenous aircraft carriers (US$1.44 billion) and the Dong Feng missile program worth US$978 million.

Tensions between China and the US have increased since the onset of the US-China Trade War, since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trump administration labelled China as a 'strategic competitor' in the National Security Strategy and is pursuing a policy of containment against China?s strategy of using economic leverage to advance strategic interests.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Chinese defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

China's goal of modernizing the PLA by 2035 will increase spending in acquisitoins in defense expenditure over the forecast period.

There is substantial investment across all domains; weaponry has the largest share, followed by aerospace, maritime and land.

Scope

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Chinese defense budget: detailed analysis of the China's FY2020 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of China's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Chinese military regulation.

– Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to China are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Chinese defense industry.

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Chinese defense market over the next five years

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the Chinese market and identify the opportunities offered.

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major threats that are driving the Chinese defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the Russian government

– Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country.

– The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

Table of content

1. Introduction

2. Regulation

2.1. Military Doctrine and Strategy

2.2. Budgeting Process

2.3. Procurement Policy and Process

3. Security Environment

3.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.2. Political and Strategic Alliances

4. Defense Market

4.1. Current Budget

4.2. Budgeted Procurements

4.3. Forecast Procurements

4.4. Import Market Dynamics

4.5. Export Market Dynamics

4.6. Entry Strategy

5. Standing Fleet

5.1. Selected Land Platforms

5.2. Selected Air Platforms

5.3. Selected Maritime Platforms

6. Main Defense Companies

6.1. Aviation Industry Corporation of China

6.2. China North Industries Group Corp

6.3. China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp

6.4. China Electronics Technology Group Corporation

6.5. China State Shipbuilding Corp

7. Business Environment

8. About this report

8.1. Definitions

8.2. Summary Methodology

9. Appendix

9.1. About GlobalData

9.2. Disclaimer

