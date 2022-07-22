Laptop Bags and Cases Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laptop Bags and Cases in global, including the following market information:

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Laptop Bags and Cases companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laptop Bags and Cases market was valued at 2795 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3526.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laptop Bags and Cases include Samsonite, Targus, Kensington, Belkin International, Sanwa, Xiangxing Group, Elecom, Wenger (Swissgear) and DICOTA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laptop Bags and Cases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag

Backpack Laptop Bag

Others

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business Person

Student Groups

Others

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laptop Bags and Cases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laptop Bags and Cases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laptop Bags and Cases sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Laptop Bags and Cases sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsonite

Targus

Kensington

Belkin International

Sanwa

Xiangxing Group

Elecom

Wenger (Swissgear)

DICOTA

Crumpler

United States Luggage

Sumdex

Golla

OGIO

Brenthaven

Chrome Industries

FILSON

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laptop Bags and Cases Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laptop Bags and Cases Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laptop Bags and Cases Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laptop Bags and Cases Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laptop Bags and Cases Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laptop Bags and Cases Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laptop Bags and Cases Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laptop Bags and Cases Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laptop Bags and Cases Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

