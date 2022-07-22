Uncategorized

COVID-19 Impact on Leonardo SpA

COVID-19 Impact on Leonardo SpA

Summary

Leonardo SpA is an aerospace, defense and security manufacturer providing air platforms and systems, to government and commercial clients, in the air, land, sea, cyber and security, space and training market segments.

The company develops and produces fighter and training aircraft, aerostructures, helicopters, unmanned systems, avionics, C2, radar and EO/IR systems, air traffic and border control systems, future soldier integrated solutions, electronic warfare equipment, ammunition and weapon systems, cybersecurity solutions, and MRO services. Leonardo also provides satellite equipment, payloads, infrastructures and services. The company is headquartered in Rome, Italy, and has operational presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Key Highlights

– Primary Factors determining the impact of COVID-19 on Leonardo.

– Exposure Limitation through Supply Chain Protection.

– Main Clients Backlogs.

Scope

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The report is to understand the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on Leonardo.

– This report provides insight into the current state of play, offers a look at Business exposure and impact on the state of production line of Leonardo due to COVID-19.

– The report includes an insightful industry analysis of the COVID-19 impact on Leonardo.

Reasons to Buy

– Gain an overview of the current global COVID-19 situation.

– Gain in-depth understanding about the impact of COVID-19 in Leonardo.

– Understand the impact that COVID-19 is having on the industry.

– To understand the impact of COVID-19 on production line of Leonardo.

Table of content

Table of contents
Scorecard
Timeline
Business Overview
Business Exposure
Production Line
Annex: Job Analytics
Annex: COVID-19 Polls

 

