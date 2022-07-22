Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) market was valued at 6482.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8179.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) include BWAY, RPC, Jokey Group, Greif, BERRY PLASTIC, Pro-design Group, M&M Industries, Encore Plastics and Industrial Container Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HDPE

PP

Shrinkfilm

PVC

LDPE

Other

Global Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Pesticide

Medicine

Food

Hardware Electronic

Mechanical and Electrical

Construction

Household

Other

Global Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plastic Bucket (Plastic Pails) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BWAY

RPC

Jokey Group

Greif

BERRY PLASTIC

Pro-design Group

M&M Industries

Encore Plastics

Industrial Container Services

Hitech Group

Ruijie Plastics

Priority Plastics

Pro-western

Paragon Manufacturing

Hofmann Plastics

CL Smith

Xingguang Industrial

Leaktite

NCI Packaging

Parekhplast

Qianyuan Plastic

Zhonglianbang

