Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) in global, including the following market information:

Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7164948/global-personal-floatation-devices-2022-2028-13

Global top five Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market was valued at 2249.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2929.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Offshore Life Jacket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) include Mustang Survival, Astral, Survitec Group Limited, The Coleman Company, Kokatat, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), MTI ? Marine Technology, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment and Aqua Lung International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-personal-floatation-devices-2022-2028-13-7164948

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-personal-floatation-devices-2022-2028-13-7164948

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

United States Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and China Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

