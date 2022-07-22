Laptop Cases & Bags Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laptop Cases & Bags in global, including the following market information:

Global Laptop Cases & Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laptop Cases & Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Laptop Cases & Bags companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laptop Cases & Bags market was valued at 2795 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3526.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laptop Cases & Bags include Samsonite, Targus, Kensington, Belkin International,Inc., Sanwa, Xiangxing Group, Elecom, Wenger (Swissgear) and DICOTA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laptop Cases & Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laptop Cases & Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laptop Cases & Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laptop Cases & Bags Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laptop Cases & Bags Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laptop Cases & Bags Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laptop Cases & Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laptop Cases & Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laptop Cases & Bags Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laptop Cases & Bags Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laptop Cases & Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laptop Cases & Bags Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laptop Cases & Bags Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laptop Cases & Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laptop Cases & Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laptop Cases & Bags Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laptop Cases & Bags Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laptop Cases & Bags Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laptop Cases & Bags Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Laptop Cases

