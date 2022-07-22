Boxing Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Boxing Gloves in global, including the following market information:
Global Boxing Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Boxing Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)
Global top five Boxing Gloves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Boxing Gloves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bag gloves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Boxing Gloves include Everlast, Winning, Adidas, Brucelee, Lonsdale, Combat, TITLE, Venum and Top king, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Boxing Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Boxing Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Boxing Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bag gloves
Sparring gloves
Competition gloves
Global Boxing Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Boxing Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Amateur Boxer
Professional Boxer
Global Boxing Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global Boxing Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Boxing Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Boxing Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Boxing Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)
Key companies Boxing Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Everlast
Winning
Adidas
Brucelee
Lonsdale
Combat
TITLE
Venum
Top king
Ringside
Twins
Grant
Cleto Reyes
UFC
Reebok
Revgear
Century
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Boxing Gloves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Boxing Gloves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Boxing Gloves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Boxing Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Boxing Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Boxing Gloves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Boxing Gloves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Boxing Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Boxing Gloves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Boxing Gloves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Boxing Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boxing Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Boxing Gloves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boxing Gloves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boxing Gloves Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boxing Gloves Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Boxing Gloves Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bag gloves
4.1.3 Sparring gloves
