Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carotid Artery Stents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems include Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Terumo, Penumbra, Microport Scientific Corporation, Abbott Vascular and W. L. Gore & Associates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carotid Artery Stents
Embolic Protection Systems
Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Units
Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stryker Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Terumo
Penumbra
Microport Scientific Corporation
Abbott Vascular
W. L. Gore & Associates
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cerebr
