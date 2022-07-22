Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carotid Artery Stents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems include Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Terumo, Penumbra, Microport Scientific Corporation, Abbott Vascular and W. L. Gore & Associates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carotid Artery Stents

Embolic Protection Systems

Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Units

Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Terumo

Penumbra

Microport Scientific Corporation

Abbott Vascular

W. L. Gore & Associates

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

