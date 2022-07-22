Uncategorized

Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Residential Decorative Concrete market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residential Decorative Concrete market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Stamped Concrete

 

Stained Concrete

 

Concrete Overlays

Colored Concrete

Polished Concrete

Epoxy Coating

Others

Segment by Application

Floors

Driveways & Sidewalks

Walls

Patios

Pool Decks

Others

By Company

BASF SE (Germany)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

3M Company (U.S.)

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

RPM International Inc. (U.S.)

Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

Boral Limited (Australia)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Residential Decorative Concrete Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Stamped Concrete
1.2.3 Stained Concrete
1.2.4 Concrete Overlays
1.2.5 Colored Concrete
1.2.6 Polished Concrete
1.2.7 Epoxy Coating
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Floors
1.3.3 Driveways & Sidewalks
1.3.4 Walls
1.3.5 Patios
1.3.6 Pool Decks
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Production
2.1 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Re

 

