Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Residential Decorative Concrete market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residential Decorative Concrete market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Stamped Concrete
Stained Concrete
Concrete Overlays
Colored Concrete
Polished Concrete
Epoxy Coating
Others
Segment by Application
Floors
Driveways & Sidewalks
Walls
Patios
Pool Decks
Others
By Company
BASF SE (Germany)
PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
3M Company (U.S.)
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)
RPM International Inc. (U.S.)
Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)
The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)
Boral Limited (Australia)
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Residential Decorative Concrete Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Stamped Concrete
1.2.3 Stained Concrete
1.2.4 Concrete Overlays
1.2.5 Colored Concrete
1.2.6 Polished Concrete
1.2.7 Epoxy Coating
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Floors
1.3.3 Driveways & Sidewalks
1.3.4 Walls
1.3.5 Patios
1.3.6 Pool Decks
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Production
2.1 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Residential Decorative Concrete Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Re
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Residential Decorative Concrete Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Residential Decorative Concrete Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Residential Decorative Concrete Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Residential Decorative Concrete Sales Market Report 2021