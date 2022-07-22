Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrophoretic E-Paper Display in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Electrophoretic E-Paper Display companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
E-readers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrophoretic E-Paper Display include ACREO AB, AVESO DISPLAYS, BRIDGESTONE CORP, DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC., E INK HOLDINGS, INC., GAMMA DYNAMICS, HANVON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., ITRI and LG DISPLAY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrophoretic E-Paper Display manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
E-readers
Sub-displays for Mobile Phones and Media Players
White Goods
Wrist Watches
Others
Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Retail
Medical
Transportation
Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrophoretic E-Paper Display revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrophoretic E-Paper Display revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrophoretic E-Paper Display sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Electrophoretic E-Paper Display sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ACREO AB
AVESO DISPLAYS
BRIDGESTONE CORP
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
E INK HOLDINGS, INC.
GAMMA DYNAMICS
HANVON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
ITRI
LG DISPLAY
LIQUAVISTA
NEC LCD TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
NEMOPTIC PVT. LTD.
NTERA, INC.
PLASTIC LOGIC PVT. LTD.
QUALCOMM MEMS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
SEIKO EPSON
SIPIX IMAGING, INC.
SONY
ZBD SOLUTIONS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrophoretic E-Paper
