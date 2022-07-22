Global BLDC Motor Driver ICs Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Use and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Use
for Three-phase BLDC Motor
for Single-Phase BLDC Motor
Segment by Application
Industrial Automation
Medical Devices
Aerospace
Automotive
Power Tools
Other
By Company
STMicroelectronics
Microchip
Texas Instruments
Infineon Technologies
Toshiba Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.
Allegro MicroSystems
ON Semiconductor
ROHM Semiconductor
Panasonic
Maxim Integrated
Diodes Incorporated
Melexis
Shanghai Juyi
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 BLDC Motor Driver ICs Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of BLDC Motor Driver ICs
1.2 BLDC Motor Driver ICs Segment by Use
1.2.1 Global BLDC Motor Driver ICs Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Use 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 for Three-phase BLDC Motor
1.2.3 for Single-Phase BLDC Motor
1.3 BLDC Motor Driver ICs Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global BLDC Motor Driver ICs Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Automation
1.3.3 Medical Devices
1.3.4 Aerospace
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Power Tools
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global BLDC Motor Driver ICs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global BLDC Motor Driver ICs Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global BLDC Motor Driver ICs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America BLDC Motor Driver ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe BLDC Motor Driver ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China BLDC Motor Driver ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan BLDC Motor Driver ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea BLDC Motor Driver ICs Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global BLDC Motor Driver IC
