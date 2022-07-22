Beryllium Metal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Beryllium is the lightest alkaline earth metal with atomic number 4. It is relatively rare in the universe. This report studies the pure beryllium metal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Beryllium Metal in global, including the following market information:
Global Beryllium Metal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Beryllium Metal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Beryllium Metal companies in 2021 (%)
The global Beryllium Metal market was valued at 77 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 138.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Optics Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Beryllium Metal include Materion Corp(US), Ulba Metallurgical Plant(KZ), Fuyun Hengsheng Beryllium Industry(CN), Northwest Rare Metal Materials Research Institute Ningxia Co.Ltd(CN) and Hunan Nonferrous Beryllium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Beryllium Metal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Beryllium Metal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Beryllium Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Optics Grade
Military and Aerospace Grade
Nuclear Grade
Others
Global Beryllium Metal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Beryllium Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military and Aerospace
Nuclear and Energy Research
Imaging Technologies & X-rays
Others
Global Beryllium Metal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Beryllium Metal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Beryllium Metal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Beryllium Metal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Beryllium Metal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Beryllium Metal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Materion Corp(US)
Ulba Metallurgical Plant(KZ)
Fuyun Hengsheng Beryllium Industry(CN)
Northwest Rare Metal Materials Research Institute Ningxia Co.Ltd(CN)
Hunan Nonferrous Beryllium
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Beryllium Metal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Beryllium Metal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Beryllium Metal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Beryllium Metal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Beryllium Metal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Beryllium Metal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Beryllium Metal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Beryllium Metal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Beryllium Metal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Beryllium Metal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Beryllium Metal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beryllium Metal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Beryllium Metal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beryllium Metal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beryllium Metal Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beryllium Metal Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Beryllium Metal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Optics Grade
