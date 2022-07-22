Wearable EEG Monitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wearable EEG Monitors in global, including the following market information:
Global Wearable EEG Monitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wearable EEG Monitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Wearable EEG Monitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wearable EEG Monitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
5-Channel Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wearable EEG Monitors include Interaxon, Nerosky, Emotiv, Gentag, Inc., Google Inc, Intel Corporation, Intelesens Ltd., LifeWatch AG and Medtronic Plc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wearable EEG Monitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wearable EEG Monitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Wearable EEG Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
5-Channel Type
14-Channel Type
32-Channel Type
64-Channel Type
128-Channel Type
Others
Global Wearable EEG Monitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Wearable EEG Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Hospitals
Global Wearable EEG Monitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Wearable EEG Monitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wearable EEG Monitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wearable EEG Monitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wearable EEG Monitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Wearable EEG Monitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Interaxon
Nerosky
Emotiv
Gentag, Inc.
Google Inc
Intel Corporation
Intelesens Ltd.
LifeWatch AG
Medtronic Plc
Nuubo
Omron Corporation
Philips Healthcare
Polar Electro
Sotera Wireless, Inc.
Winmedical Srl
Withings SA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wearable EEG Monitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wearable EEG Monitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wearable EEG Monitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wearable EEG Monitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wearable EEG Monitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wearable EEG Monitors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wearable EEG Monitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wearable EEG Monitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wearable EEG Monitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wearable EEG Monitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wearable EEG Monitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wearable EEG Monitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wearable EEG Monitors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wearable EEG Monitors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wearable EEG Monitors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wearable EEG Monitors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
