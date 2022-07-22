Legal Research Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Legal Research Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Legal Research Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Legal Research Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Legal Research Software include Thomson Reuters, LexisNexis, Practical Law, Fastcase, ALM, Casetext, Cheetah, Knomos and Tologix and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Legal Research Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Legal Research Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Legal Research Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Legal Research Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Legal Research Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Legal Research Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Legal Research Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Legal Research Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Legal Research Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thomson Reuters
LexisNexis
Practical Law
Fastcase
ALM
Casetext
Cheetah
Knomos
Tologix
Nymity
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Legal Research Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Legal Research Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Legal Research Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Legal Research Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Legal Research Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Legal Research Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Legal Research Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Legal Research Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Legal Research Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Legal Research Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Legal Research Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Legal Research Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Legal Research Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
