Defense Spending in the United States

Summary

Key Highlights

– Defense spending covers capital items, military personnel, government defense agencies, and related expenditure on defense and peacekeeping. The value of the market is taken to include both current and capital expenditure on the armed forces, including funding contributions to peacekeeping forces, such as the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces, defense ministries and other government agencies engaged in defense projects, paramilitary forces (when judged to be trained and equipped for military operations) and military space activities. Expenditure on personnel (including salaries and social services of both military and civil personnel, and retirement pensions of military personnel), procurement, research and development, infrastructure spending, military aid (taken as expenditure by the donor country) and general operations and maintenance are also included. Note that current expenditure on previous military activity such as veterans' benefits, weapon destruction, demobilization, and defense conversion are all excluded, as is expenditure on civil defense.

– The US defense spending market had a total budget allocation of $731,751.4m in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% between 2015 and 2019.

– Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.4% between 2015 and 2019, to reach a total of 1.36 million active serving personnel in 2019.

– The US is by far the largest market globally, accounting for 41.2% of its total value in 2019. The inauguration of the Trump administration has seen defense once again become a priority.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market rivalry

1.8. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?

7.3. What is the rationale for the recent M&A activity?

7.4. What are the weaknesses of leading players?

7.5. Have there been any significant contract wins in recent years?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. The Boeing Company

8.2. Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company

8.3. Raytheon Co

8.4. General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. Industry associations

10.3. Related MarketLine research

10.4. About MarketLine

