Global Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Wi-Fi 5 Router
Wi-Fi 6 Router
Segment by Application
Residential Use
Commercial Use
By Company
TP-Link
Skyworth Digital
D-Link
Tenda
Netgear
Asus
Huawei
Qihoo 360
Gee
Xiaomi
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router
1.2 Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wi-Fi 5 Router
1.2.3 Wi-Fi 6 Router
1.3 Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Router Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
