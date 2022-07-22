Global Web Threat Management Market Research Report 2022
Web Threat Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Web Threat Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
On-premise
Cloud-based
Segment by Application
Government
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Aerospace Defence and Intelligence
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
LogicMonitor
Vulcan Cyber
Perimeter 81
HelpSystems
Edgenexus
ConnectWise
Acunetix
CloudLinux, Inc.
Malwarebytes
Avast Business
