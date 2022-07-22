Women’s Sportswear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Women’s Sportswear in global, including the following market information:
Global Women’s Sportswear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Women’s Sportswear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Women’s Sportswear companies in 2021 (%)
The global Women’s Sportswear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
100% Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Women’s Sportswear include NIKE, Adidas, Under Armour, Lululemon Athletica, PUMA, Amer Sports, The Gap, Abercrombie & Fitch and V.F., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Women’s Sportswear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Women’s Sportswear Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Women’s Sportswear Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)
100% Cotton
Cotton Blends
water-repellent Fabric
nylon
sweat-wicking Fabric
Other
Global Women’s Sportswear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Women’s Sportswear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Doing Sport
Training
Mountaineering
Other Outdoor’s Activities
Global Women’s Sportswear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Women’s Sportswear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Women’s Sportswear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Women’s Sportswear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Women’s Sportswear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Women’s Sportswear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NIKE
Adidas
Under Armour
Lululemon Athletica
PUMA
Amer Sports
The Gap
Abercrombie & Fitch
V.F.
Bebe Store
Columbia Sportswear
Trimark sportswear
Roots
Kappa
Canada Sportswear
Keylime Athletic Wear
FIG Clothing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Women’s Sportswear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Materials
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Women’s Sportswear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Women’s Sportswear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Women’s Sportswear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Women’s Sportswear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Women’s Sportswear Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Women’s Sportswear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Women’s Sportswear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Women’s Sportswear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Women’s Sportswear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Women’s Sportswear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Women’s Sportswear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Women’s Sportswear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Women’s Sportswear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Women’s Sportswear Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Women’s Sportswear Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Materials – Global Women’s Sportswear
