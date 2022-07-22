Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyurethane Foam Insulation market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Foam Insulation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Flexible Foam
Spray Foam
Rigid Foam
Segment by Application
Residential Construction
Non-Residential
Oil & Gas
Automotive
Others
By Company
BASF
Bayer
Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain
Ekisui Chemical
Huntsman
Nitto Denko
The DOW Chemical
Tosoh
Trelleborg
Wanhua Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyurethane Foam Insulation Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flexible Foam
1.2.3 Spray Foam
1.2.4 Rigid Foam
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Construction
1.3.3 Non-Residential
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Production
2.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global P
