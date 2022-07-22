Global Aluminum Forgings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aluminum Forgings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Forgings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Conventional Aluminum Forgings
Custom Aluminum Forgings
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace & Military
Electrical Industry
Engineering Machinery
Others
By Company
All Metals & Forge Group
Aluminum Precision Products
Anderson Shumaker
Alcoa
Sun Fast International
Queen City Forging
Scot Forge
Deeco Metals
Continental Forge Compan
BRAWO USA
Accurate Steel Forgings
Consolidated Industries
E&I?
Dynacast International
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Forgings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Conventional Aluminum Forgings
1.2.3 Custom Aluminum Forgings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace & Military
1.3.4 Electrical Industry
1.3.5 Engineering Machinery
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Forgings Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Forgings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Forgings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Forgings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aluminum Forgings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminum Forgings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aluminum Forgings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aluminum Forgings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sal
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Aluminum Forgings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminum Forgings Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Aluminum Forgings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027