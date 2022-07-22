Global Aluminum Forgings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Aluminum Forgings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Forgings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Conventional Aluminum Forgings

Custom Aluminum Forgings

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Electrical Industry

Engineering Machinery

Others

By Company

All Metals & Forge Group

Aluminum Precision Products

Anderson Shumaker

Alcoa

Sun Fast International

Queen City Forging

Scot Forge

Deeco Metals

Continental Forge Compan

BRAWO USA

Accurate Steel Forgings

Consolidated Industries

E&I?

Dynacast International

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Forgings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Conventional Aluminum Forgings

1.2.3 Custom Aluminum Forgings

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace & Military

1.3.4 Electrical Industry

1.3.5 Engineering Machinery

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aluminum Forgings Production

2.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aluminum Forgings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Forgings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Forgings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Aluminum Forgings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aluminum Forgings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aluminum Forgings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Aluminum Forgings Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sal

