Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
2 Inch Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device
4 Inch Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device
6-Inch and Above Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device
Segment by Application
Telecommunication
Industrial
Automotive
Renewable
Consumer and Enterprise
Military, Defense and Aerospace
Medical
By Company
Cree (US)
Samsung (South Korea)
Infineon (Germany)
Qorvo (US)
MACOM (US)
Microchip Technology(US)
Analog Devices (US)
Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
Efficient Power Conversion (US)
GaN Systems (Canada)
Exagan (France)
VisIC Technologies (Israel)
Integra Technologies (US)
Transphorm (US)
Navitas Semiconductor (US)
Nichia (Japan)
Panasonic (Japan)
Texas Instruments (US)
Ampleon (Netherlands)
Sumitomo Electric (Japan)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)
Dialog Semiconductor (UK)
Epistar (Taiwan)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2 Inch Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device
1.2.3 4 Inch Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device
1.2.4 6-Inch and Above Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Telecommunication
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Renewable
1.3.6 Consumer and Enterprise
1.3.7 Military, Defense and Aerospace
1.3.8 Medical
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Production
2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Galli
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Device Sales Market Report 2021