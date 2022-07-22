IoT Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global IoT Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IoT Management Software market was valued at 55710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 127580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IoT Management Software include AWS, Particle, Google Cloud IoT, Azure, Salesforce, ThingSpeak, Cisco, PTC ThingWorx and Carriots, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IoT Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IoT Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IoT Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global IoT Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IoT Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global IoT Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IoT Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IoT Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IoT Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AWS
Particle
Google Cloud IoT
Azure
Salesforce
ThingSpeak
Cisco
PTC ThingWorx
Carriots
Oracle
SAP
Sierra
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IoT Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IoT Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IoT Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IoT Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IoT Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IoT Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IoT Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IoT Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IoT Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT Management Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Management Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
