Defense Spending BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2015-2024

Summary

The BRIC Defense Spending industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the defense spending industry and had a total market value of $426,030.2 million in 2019. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 11.5% over the 2015-19 period.

– Within the defense spending industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $261,014.2 million in 2019. This was followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $72,988.2, $65,093.7, and $26,934.1 million, respectively.

– China is expected to lead the defense spending industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $335,964.0 million in 2024, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $96,608.3, $73,095.2 and $30,748.8 million, respectively.

Table of content

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 BRIC Defense Spending

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Defense Spending in Brazil

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Defense Spending in China

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Data

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.4. Market outlook

4.5. Five forces analysis

4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Defense Spending in India

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Defense Spending in Russia

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Company Profiles

7.1. Saab AB

7.2. Safran SA

7.3. Embraer SA

7.4. AviChina Industry & Technology Co., Ltd.

7.5. China North Industries Corp

7.6. China South Industries Group Corp

7.7. China Electronics Technology Group Corporation No.8 Research Institute

7.8. General Atomics

7.9. Airbus SE.

7.10. Bharat Electronics Ltd

7.11. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

7.12. United Aircraft Corporation

7.13. Russian Helicopters JSC

7.14. Almaz-Antey Concern

7.15. Tactical Missiles Corp

8 Appendix

8.1. Methodology

8.2. About MarketLine

