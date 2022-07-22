Uncategorized

Global High-pressure Sodium Light Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

High-pressure Sodium Light market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-pressure Sodium Light market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Below 1000 W

 

1000-2000 W

 

Above 2000 W

Segment by Application

Road

Highway

Airport

Park

Others

By Company

Philips

Osram

GE

Hella

Valeo

Koito

Panasonic

Robertson

Hubbell

Acuity Brands

Eaton

NVC

FSL

PAK

Yankon

Cnlight

Opple

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-pressure Sodium Light Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below 1000 W
1.2.3 1000-2000 W
1.2.4 Above 2000 W
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Road
1.3.3 Highway
1.3.4 Airport
1.3.5 Park
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Production
2.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global High-pressure Sodium Light Sales by Regi

 

