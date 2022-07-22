Uncategorized

Global Dry Lubricants Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Dry Lubricants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dry Lubricants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Graphite

 

Molybdenum Disulfide

 

Boron Nitride

PTFE

Soft-metal Solid Lubricants

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Steel Industry

Mining & Mineral Processing Industry

Automobile Industry

Petrochemical

Food Processing

By Company

Dow Corning

Freudenberg(OSK)

Castrol-Lubecon

SKF

B?laster

Metal Coatings Corp

3M

Henkel

DuPont

Surcom Industries(DYNACRON)

CHP

Everlube

Sandstrom

Sun Coating Company

Slickote Coatings

Kal-Gard F.A.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dry Lubricants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dry Lubricants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Graphite
1.2.3 Molybdenum Disulfide
1.2.4 Boron Nitride
1.2.5 PTFE
1.2.6 Soft-metal Solid Lubricants
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dry Lubricants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Steel Industry
1.3.4 Mining & Mineral Processing Industry
1.3.5 Automobile Industry
1.3.6 Petrochemical
1.3.7 Food Processing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Dry Lubricants Production
2.1 Global Dry Lubricants Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Dry Lubricants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Dry Lubricants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Dry Lubricants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Dry Lubricants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Dry Lubricants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Dry Lubricants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Dry Lubricants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Dry Lubricants Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Dry Lubricants Sales by Region
 

 

