Global Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Medical Professional Societies
Peer Review Organizations (PROs)
Medical Universities and Academic Institutes
Certified Physicians
Law and Consulting Firms/Organizations
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Others
By Company
The Greeley Company LLC
AllMed Healthcare Management Inc.
ExamWorks LLC
MD Review
Insight Service Group (ISG)
ProPeer Resources Inc.
Medical Equation
Concentra Inc.
National Medical Reviews Inc.
Medex Analytic Services
Mitchell International Inc.
The Medical Resource Network Inc.
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Rising Medical Solutions LLC
Epstein Becker & Green P.C.
South Florida Utilization Review
The Health Law Firm P.A.
NorthGauge Healthcare Advisors
Leichter Law Firm PC
KANE RUSSELL COLEMAN LOGAN PC
MAXIMUS Inc.
MCMC LLC
HHC Group
MedReview Inc.
Keystone Peer Review Organization (KEPRO) Inc.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Medical Professional Societies
1.2.3 Peer Review Organizations (PROs)
1.2.4 Medical Universities and Academic Institutes
1.2.5 Certified Physicians
1.2.6 Law and Consulting Firms/Organizations
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Medical Peer&External Physician Review Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Med
