Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer in global, including the following market information:
Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vented Tumble Dryers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer include Alliance, Pellerin Milnor, American Dryer, Miele Professional, Electrolux Professional, Maytag, Dexter Laundry, GIRBAU and Schulthess, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vented Tumble Dryers
Condenser Tumble Dryers
Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Multi-Family Laundromats (MFL)
Coin-Operated Laundromats (COL)
On-Premise Laundromats (OPL)
Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alliance
Pellerin Milnor
American Dryer
Miele Professional
Electrolux Professional
Maytag
Dexter Laundry
GIRBAU
Schulthess
Renzacci
Haier
Samsung
LG
Danube
ASKO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gas Commercial Tumble Dryer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
