Data Center Interconnect Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Interconnect in Global, including the following market information:
Global Data Center Interconnect Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Center Interconnect market was valued at 3653.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5298.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Product Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Center Interconnect include Ciena Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Juniper Networks, Infinera Corporation, ADVA Optical Networking, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Ltd and Extreme Networks. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Data Center Interconnect companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Center Interconnect Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Center Interconnect Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Product
Software
Services
Global Data Center Interconnect Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Center Interconnect Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
Workload (VM)
Data (Storage) Mobility
Global Data Center Interconnect Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Data Center Interconnect Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Center Interconnect revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Center Interconnect revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ciena Corporation
Huawei Technologies
Nokia Corporation
Juniper Networks
Infinera Corporation
ADVA Optical Networking
Cisco Systems
Fujitsu Ltd
Extreme Networks
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Center Interconnect Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Center Interconnect Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Center Interconnect Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Center Interconnect Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Center Interconnect Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Center Interconnect Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Center Interconnect Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Center Interconnect Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Interconnect Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Data Center Interconnect Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Interconnect Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Center Interconnect Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Center Interconnect Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
