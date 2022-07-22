Digital Advertising Management Platform Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Advertising Management Platform in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-digital-advertising-management-platform-forecast-2022-2028-60

The global Digital Advertising Management Platform market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Publishers and Brands Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Advertising Management Platform include Google, Celtra, Bannerflow, Adobe, RhythmOne, Sizmek, Adform, Thunder and SteelHouse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Advertising Management Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Publishers and Brands

Marketers and Agencies

Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Advertising Management Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Advertising Management Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google

Celtra

Bannerflow

Adobe

RhythmOne

Sizmek

Adform

Thunder

SteelHouse

Flashtalking

Snapchat (Flite)

Mediawide

Balihoo

Mixpo

Bannersnack

Bonzai

Marin Software

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-digital-advertising-management-platform-forecast-2022-2028-60

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Advertising Management Platform Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Advertising Management Platform Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Advertising Management Platform Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Advertising Management Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Advertising Management Platform Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Advertising Management Platform Players in Global Market

3.6.1

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-digital-advertising-management-platform-forecast-2022-2028-60

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/