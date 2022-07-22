Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Chips
Granules
Segment by Application
Beverage
Food
Others
By Company
Eastman
SK Chemicals
Indorama Ventures
DAK
M&G Chemicals
Far Eastern New Century
Toray
JBF Industries
OCTAL
Teijin
Dhunseri
Lotte Chemical
SABIC
Nan Ya Plastics
Alpek Polyester
Koksan
Selenis
Neo Group
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
Sanfangxiang Group
CR Chemical Materials
Rongsheng petrochemical
Wankai New Materials
Thai PET Resin
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bottle Grade PET Resin
1.2 Bottle Grade PET Resin Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chips
1.2.3 Granules
1.3 Bottle Grade PET Resin Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Beverage
1.3.3 Food
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Bottle Grade PET Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Bottle Grade PET Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Bottle Grade PET Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Bottle Grade PET Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Bottle Grade PET Resin Revenu
