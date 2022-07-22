Commercial Property Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Property Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Property Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Property Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Property Management Software include AppFolio, Yardi Breeze, RealPage, SKYLINE, MRI Commercial Management, Property Boulevard, Axxerion, Property Matrix and Maintenance Connection, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Commercial Property Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Property Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Base

Global Commercial Property Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Commercial Property Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Commercial Property Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Property Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Property Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AppFolio

Yardi Breeze

RealPage

SKYLINE

MRI Commercial Management

Property Boulevard

Axxerion

Property Matrix

Maintenance Connection

WebRezPro

roomMaster

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Property Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Property Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Property Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Property Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Property Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Property Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Property Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Property Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Property Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Commercial Property Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Property Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1

