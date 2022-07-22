Global Aliphatic Amine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aliphatic Amine market is segmented by Usage and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aliphatic Amine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Usage and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Usage
Corrosion Inhibitors
Lubricants
Oil Additives
Thickeners
Others
Segment by Application
Chemical
Industrial
Medical
Others
By Company
Kao Corporation
DowDuPont
Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH
Huntsman International LLC
Akzo Nobel NV
Indo Amines Ltd
Evonik Industries
KLK Oleo
Volant-Chem Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aliphatic Amine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Usage
1.2.1 Global Aliphatic Amine Market Size by Usage, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Corrosion Inhibitors
1.2.3 Lubricants
1.2.4 Oil Additives
1.2.5 Thickeners
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aliphatic Amine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aliphatic Amine Production
2.1 Global Aliphatic Amine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aliphatic Amine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aliphatic Amine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aliphatic Amine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aliphatic Amine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aliphatic Amine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aliphatic Amine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aliphatic Amine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aliphatic Amine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aliphatic Amine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aliphatic Amine Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Aliphatic Amine by Region (2023-2
