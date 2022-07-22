Aerospace and Defense in Italy

Summary

Aerospace & Defense in Italy industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/5674802/italy-aerospace-defense-866

Key Highlights

– The aerospace & defense market consists of (1) the civilian aerospace market and (2) the military aerospace and defense market.

– The Italian aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $10.6bn in 2019, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -4.3% between 2015 and 2019.

– The civil aerospace segment was the market's most lucrative in 2019, with total revenues of $4.4bn, equivalent to 41.2% of the market's overall value.

– In 2019, Italy cut over $0.5bn from its defense budget, suspending helicopter and missile purchases.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the aerospace & defense market in Italy

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the aerospace & defense market in Italy

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key aerospace & defense market players? global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Italy aerospace & defense market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the Italy aerospace & defense market by value in 2019?

– What will be the size of the Italy aerospace & defense market in 2024?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Italy aerospace & defense market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– Who are the top competitiors in Italy's aerospace & defense market?

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/italy-aerospace-defense-866-5674802

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?

7.3. What is the rationale for the recent M&A activity?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. The Boeing Company

8.2. Airbus SE.

8.3. Fincantieri SpA

8.4. Leonardo S.p.A.

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. Industry associations

10.3. Related MarketLine research

10.4. About MarketLine

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/italy-aerospace-defense-866-5674802

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Aerospace and Defense in Italy – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

