Global Plastics in Consumer Electronics Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Polycarbonate (PC)
Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)
Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS) Glass Filled Resin
Bio-based Polycarbonate
Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)
Polyamide (PA)
Segment by Application
TV
Computer
Mobile Phone
Tablet
Wearable Device
Home Appliances
Others
By Company
Braskem
Nova Chemicals
BASF
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Dow Chemical
DuPont
Eastman Chemical
Exxon Mobil Chemical
Formosa Plastics
NatureWorks
PolyOne
Trinseo S.A.
Covestro AG
Celanese Corp
SABIC
Lotte Chemical
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
SAMSUNG SDI Co., Ltd.
DSM
Kuraray Co. Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Plastics in Consumer Electronics Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastics in Consumer Electronics
1.2 Plastics in Consumer Electronics Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastics in Consumer Electronics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polycarbonate (PC)
1.2.3 Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)
1.2.4 Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (PC/ABS) Glass Filled Resin
1.2.5 Bio-based Polycarbonate
1.2.6 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)
1.2.7 Polyamide (PA)
1.3 Plastics in Consumer Electronics Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastics in Consumer Electronics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 TV
1.3.3 Computer
1.3.4 Mobile Phone
1.3.5 Tablet
1.3.6 Wearable Device
1.3.7 Home Appliances
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Plastics in Consumer Electronics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Plastics in Consumer Electronics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Plastics in Consumer Electronics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Plastics in Consumer Electronics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
