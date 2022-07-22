Global Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Segment by Application
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine
AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine
SinopharmCovid-19 Vaccine
Others
By Company
DHL
FedEx
UPS
TNT Post Group
Nippon Express
S.F. Express
Hiron
Zhejiang Int'l Group
China National Accord
Square Technology Group
Aucma
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Refrigerated Storage
1.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
1.3.3 Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine
1.3.4 AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine
1.3.5 SinopharmCovid-19 Vaccine
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Covid-19 Vaccine Logistics Pla
