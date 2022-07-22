Uncategorized

Global Medical Radioactive Source Market Research Report 2022

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore4 hours ago
2 1 minute read

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Tc-99m

Cobalt-60

Iodine Radioisotopes

Segment by Application

Nuclear Therapy

Equipment Radioactive Source

Diagnosis

Others

By Company

NRG

Mayak

NTP Radioisotopes

ANSTO

Nordion

IRE

Curium Pharma

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (CIRC)

Polatom

Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Medical Radioactive Source Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Radioactive Source
1.2 Medical Radioactive Source Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Radioactive Source Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tc-99m
1.2.3 Cobalt-60
1.2.4 Iodine Radioisotopes
1.3 Medical Radioactive Source Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Radioactive Source Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Nuclear Therapy
1.3.3 Equipment Radioactive Source
1.3.4 Diagnosis
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Medical Radioactive Source Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Medical Radioactive Source Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Medical Radioactive Source Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Medical Radioactive Source Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Medical Radioactive Source Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Medical Radioactive Source Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Medical Radioactive Source Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Medical Radioactive Source Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufactur

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore4 hours ago
2 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Computer Memory Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1 week ago

Cerebral Spinal Fluid (Csf) Management Market Key Vendors,Key Segment,Key Companies,Growth Opportunities By 2021-2028

December 15, 2021

Online Accounting System and Tools Market Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players – Intuit, Xero, Sage, Oracle(NetSuite), Microsoft, SAP, Workday, etc

December 13, 2021

Global Children’S Watch Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

June 7, 2022
Back to top button