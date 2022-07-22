Mexico Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

Summary

Mexico Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025 report provides the market size forecast and the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next five years. The report covers the industry analysis including the key defense expenditure drivers, key procurement programs and major challenges faced by market participants.

Mexico has historically focused its defense spending on countering drug cartels. ?Plan 2030? was initiated to equip the country?s defense forces to better combat drug cartels and other groups engaged in organized crime. In stage 1 of ?Plan 2030?, multiple contracts, such as the EC725 Cougar, Group G 120TP were signed to equip the defense forces with modern weapons. Stage 2 and stage 3 will focus on equipping the air fleet and developing infrastructure. The defense expenditure is expected to increase primarily due to the procurement of advanced defense equipment and a focus on increasing the capabilities of the country?s indigenous defense industry.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Mexican defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Increasing organized crime, drug war and the armed forces mordernization programs are expected to drive the defense expenditure over the forecast period.

Aircraft, and naval vessels accounted for major share of defense equipment imports for Mexico during 2015-2019.

Scope

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Mexican defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Mexico's defense industry during 2021-2025, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country?s expenditure and modernization patterns.

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years.

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years.

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Mexican defense industry.

