Global Maleic-Anhydride Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Maleic-Anhydride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Maleic-Anhydride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Unsaturated polyester resins
1,4-butanediol
Additives
Co-polymers
Others
Segment by Application
Construction
Automotive
Textile
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Others
By Company
Huntsman International LLC
LANXESS A.G.
Flint Hills Resources
Bartek Ingredients
Polynt S.p.A
Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co.
MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc
Nippon Shokubai Co.
Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co.,Ltd.
Thirumalai Chemicals
China National Bluestar (Group) Co.,Ltd.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Maleic-Anhydride Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Maleic-Anhydride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Unsaturated polyester resins
1.2.3 1,4-butanediol
1.2.4 Additives
1.2.5 Co-polymers
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Maleic-Anhydride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Textile
1.3.5 Food and Beverage
1.3.6 Pharmaceutical
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Maleic-Anhydride Production
2.1 Global Maleic-Anhydride Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Maleic-Anhydride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Maleic-Anhydride Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Maleic-Anhydride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Maleic-Anhydride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Maleic-Anhydride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Maleic-Anhydride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Maleic-Anhydride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Maleic-Anhydride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Maleic-Anhydride Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Maleic-Anhydride
