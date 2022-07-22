Enterprise Facility Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enterprise Facility Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Enterprise Facility Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Enterprise Facility Management Software include Hippo CMMS, Quick Base, ServiceNow Facility Management, iLab Core Facility Management, CBRE ServiceInsight, Nexudus Spaces, Skedda Bookings, OfficeSpace Software and FMX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Enterprise Facility Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Enterprise Facility Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Enterprise Facility Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Enterprise Facility Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hippo CMMS

Quick Base

ServiceNow Facility Management

iLab Core Facility Management

CBRE ServiceInsight

Nexudus Spaces

Skedda Bookings

OfficeSpace Software

FMX

AiM Space Management

ARC Facilities

Infraspeak

360Facility

WebCheckout

ARCHIBUS

UpKeep

Rosmiman IWMS Global Site

RecTimes

WebTMA

Scout Systems HQ

