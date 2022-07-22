Corporate Learning Suites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corporate Learning Suites in Global, including the following market information:
Global Corporate Learning Suites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corporate Learning Suites market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corporate Learning Suites include SAP, Adobe, Skillsoft (SumTotal Systems), Cornerstone OnDemand, Docebo, Saba, Oracle, Blackboard and BLATANT MEDIA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Corporate Learning Suites companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corporate Learning Suites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Corporate Learning Suites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Corporate Learning Suites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Corporate Learning Suites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Corporate Learning Suites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Corporate Learning Suites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corporate Learning Suites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corporate Learning Suites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SAP
Adobe
Skillsoft (SumTotal Systems)
Cornerstone OnDemand
Docebo
Saba
Oracle
Blackboard
BLATANT MEDIA
KMI Learning
D2
Instructure
HealthStream
Degreed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corporate Learning Suites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corporate Learning Suites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corporate Learning Suites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corporate Learning Suites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corporate Learning Suites Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corporate Learning Suites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corporate Learning Suites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corporate Learning Suites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Corporate Learning Suites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Corporate Learning Suites Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corporate Learning Suites Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corporate Learning Suites Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corporate Learning Suites Companies
4 Market Si
