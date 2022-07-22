Cloud Computing in Defense – Thematic Research

Summary

This report focuses on cloud in defense with its use is expanding from the enterprise level to the tactical. Cloud on military edge systems allows forces to establish jointness and information superiority, in order to reduce the time needed for decision-making. Therefore, they are able to overwhelm their opponents.

The thematic research offers a detailed analysis of the impact of cloud in defense, on how major defense organizations and military forces use it, and how this technology is becoming a revolution in military affairs.

Cloud computing?s importance has grown significantly in recent years. It has enabled the use of shared IT infrastructure and services to create a flexible, scalable, and on-demand IT environment. Cloud is now the dominant model for delivering and maintaining enterprise IT resources, including hardware, software and platforms and tools for application developers.

Cloud in defense is a revolution in military affairs that will transform the battlefield by effectively interconnecting current and future systems, leading to jointness, as well as information and decision-making superiority.

Data would be processed at the edge, that is onboard the sensors or their platforms, being readily available for exploitation. Cloud allows sensors, Services and agencies to interconnect, giving forces the necessary superiority to overwhelm enemies that lag behind in such force multipliers.

The report also includes an in-depth industry analysis, the impact of cloud in defense, key use cases of the forces used in cloud operations and how modern technology could further improve their capabilities.

This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our thematic engine.

Scope

– Defense organizations started building their cloud computing infrastructure almost a decade ago, with the US forces being at the forefront of the modernization effort. Data are now becoming available both to combat and non-combat organizations within a military structure. That was facilitated by the private sector which opened the way in cloud computing and the Ministries of Defense have benefited from the available solutions.

– Currently the challenge is to support the integration of systems and platforms on cloud, to improve the exchange of data among them. Major military forces are going through that process and tests are being caried out to validate the new tactics. It is expected that soon those capabilities will be adopte by more military forces and that is something that will be supported by defense organizations such as NATO.

